Lee Johnson, left, and Michael Appleton were managing in England's League One this season

Michael Appleton and Lee Johnson are among four contenders to be the next Hibernian manager.

Appleton left English League One side Lincoln City last month, while former Hearts and Kilmarnock player Johnson was sacked by fellow third-tier club Sunderland in January.

The Easter Road club want to appoint a replacement for Shaun Maloney before next weekend's Scottish Cup final.

One of their first jobs will be to approve the signing of David Marshall.

The Scotland goalkeeper, 37, is a free agent after leaving QPR and has agreed a deal with Hibs, on the condition that the new manager rubber-stamps the move.

Appleton or Johnson could be that man, but Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, Malky Mackay of Ross County, and Oxford United's Karl Robinson are not currently under consideration for the Hibs vacancy.