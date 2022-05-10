Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona3Celta VigoCelta Vigo1

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo taken to hospital with concussion after clash of heads

Ronald Araujo received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital in an ambulance
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken to hospital after being concussed in a league game against Celta Vigo.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi after about an hour of his side's 3-1 win at the Nou Camp.

He had lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance took him away.

"The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in hospital but he is out of danger," said Barcelona manager Xavi.

"The doctor said we shouldn't worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more."

Memphis Depay had put Barcelona in front before two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended their lead.

Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo prior to the incident involving Uruguay international Araujo, who recently signed a new Barcelona contract that contained a 1bn euro (£841m) buyout clause.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forMinguezaat 89'minutes
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forLengletat 68'minutes
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 80mins
  • 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
  • 30Páez
  • 21de JongBooked at 90mins
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9DepaySubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forPuig Martíat 45'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 34Sanz
  • 36Tenas
  • 43Orellana Gomez

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Dituro
  • 20VázquezSubstituted forMurilloat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 15Aidoo
  • 4Araújo
  • 17Galán Gil
  • 8BeltránSubstituted forVeigaat 90'minutes
  • 23Méndez
  • 6D SuárezSubstituted forFontánat 90'minutes
  • 11CerviSubstituted forSolariat 90+7'minutes
  • 7Galhardo do Nascimento RochaSubstituted forTapiaat 60'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas

Substitutes

  • 13Blanco
  • 14Tapia
  • 18Pineda
  • 19Fontán
  • 21Solari
  • 24Murillo
  • 29Veiga
  • 37Carrillo Balea
Referee:
Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
Attendance:
55,899

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Celta Vigo 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Veiga (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.

  5. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Gabriel Veiga (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Franco Cervi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riqui Puig.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi Galán with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Gabriel Veiga (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. José Fontán replaces Denis Suárez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid35256473304381
2Barcelona36219668363272
3Sevilla351714451292265
4Atl Madrid35197960411964
5Real Betis361871160402061
6Real Sociedad35151193434056
7Villarreal3514111055342153
8Ath Bilbao361313104135652
9Osasuna351210133646-1046
10Valencia361014124552-744
11Celta Vigo361110154241143
12Rayo Vallecano35119153539-442
13Espanyol351010153850-1240
14Elche35109163748-1139
15Getafe35813143137-637
16Granada36813154459-1537
17Cádiz35714143347-1435
18Mallorca3588193262-3032
19Levante35611184467-2329
20Alavés3577212860-3228
View full Spanish La Liga table

