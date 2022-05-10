Close menu

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane proves his class again in Liverpool win over Aston Villa

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Sadio Mane
Liverpool are only the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15 goals in a single campaign (Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota)

Throughout a brilliant Liverpool career, Sadio Mane could never be described as a support act - but it does no harm to deliver a timely reminder of why he is virtually indispensable to Jurgen Klopp's team.

The 30-year-old Senegal forward is a quiet, understated personality but a devastating attacking operator who has contributed hugely to Liverpool's resurgence in recent years.

Mane has played key roles in Liverpool winning the Champions League in 2019, then their first English title in 30 years the following season, putting them alongside Manchester City as the Premier League's two stand-out sides and among Europe's elite.

And, with one subtle turn of his head, Mane made another crucial contribution at Villa Park - just when Liverpool's attempt to win a historic quadruple looked under further threat after Saturday's draw with Spurs.

Only a win would do for Klopp's men and, with the score locked at 1-1 after 65 minutes, the anxiety was growing.

And then Mane proved his class again.

The outstanding Luis Diaz was the creator with a cross that was not quite inch-perfect, but Mane's awareness, precision and athleticism meant he could angle a header beyond the outstretched left arm of Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez even though he was almost on the retreat.

It was the vital moment, a somewhat chaotic Liverpool display still bringing them the three points that leaves them behind leaders Manchester City only on goal difference with two games to play. City must now respond at Wolves on Wednesday.

Klopp looked like he might have to be surgically removed from around Mane as he hugged the striker after the final whistle, public recognition of his value.

And it all came amid sudden speculation about Mane's long-term Liverpool future.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp says victory over Villa is 'massive'

All the attention has centred on whether Mohamed Salah will agree a new Liverpool deal, with negotiations dragging on and no firm resolution in sight - but what about Mane?

Like Salah, Mane's Liverpool contract ends after next season and if Salah's deal is the major item on the agenda for Liverpool's decision makers after Klopp's new deal, then Mane should not be far behind.

He has played 266 games in all competitions since joining Liverpool from Southampton for £34m in June 2016, his goal at Villa bringing his tally to 119. He has scored 22 goals in 48 games in all competitions this season, with 15 goals in 33 league games.

These are high-class statistics that prove Mane is a player of the highest quality. He is unselfish and can work right across the front-three attacking system Klopp prefers.

The names of Bayern Munich and even Real Madrid were mentioned in connection with Mane this week and it is easy to see why any club in Europe would want him - but Liverpool will want him more.

Mane said after his match-winning performance: "I'm honestly very happy. I am just trying to enjoy every moment and assist my team-mates. Without my team-mates, I'm nothing."

Of his burgeoning understanding with the electric Diaz, he said: "We know each other well from training every day. When he got the ball I knew he was going to cross so I was just going to be ready for it."

Klopp, predictably, could barely contain his admiration for Mane.

"He's a machine," said the German. "I told him after the game. He's a massive, massive player. His physicality is brutal, and this mix of technique, desire and then physicality - in the moment when everybody obviously has a few yards in the legs you can see it with him, to be honest. Top goal, a fantastic world class player."

It was some reference from Liverpool's manager for one of Anfield's quiet men.

Mane, meanwhile, let his actions speak for themselves as he kept his team in the hunt for history, with League Cup secured, an FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, a Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month and - thanks to his brilliant winner - a Premier League title challenge that is still alive.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 00:38

    Its odd watching football atm. Watching Liverpool is like watching a normal game with well matched teams. Watching City is like watching an unfair match up. City have spend so much to grab all the best players that watching the inevitable win is sterile. The financial doping aspect to their journey has done huge damage to the game in this country. Not as bad as France with PSG, but it’s not good.

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 00:37

    He is off to bigger and better things at Bayern I hear.

    • Reply posted by Fraser, today at 00:42

      Fraser replied:
      Past your bedtime

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 00:37

    Incredible reading some of the comments of late about Mo Salah. Numbers still stack up this season despite teams doubling up on him. He is a class act - some people have very short memories - tough time at Afcon and WC - YNWA Moh!

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 00:33

    Incredible some of the comments I've been reading about Mo Salah. Still incredible numbers this year even though teams have been doubling up on him. Class act - some people have extremely short memories!

  • Comment posted by rfw, today at 00:32

    Since Diaz joined Mane has really upped his game. He seems suited for the central role. I’d say for the 18 months prior, he has often been frustrating, at times holding onto the ball too long or making poor decisions.
    Conversely Jota has gone the other way since Jan. Still scoring goals but recently seems to drift into Mane’s area and has been poor on the ball.

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 00:31

    Considering Mane changed position to accommodate Diaz on the left he has been outstanding. Skilful, powerful, great attitude and possesses that bit of bite that all top players need - and a very humble man and team player. Get him signed up Reds.

  • Comment posted by Rodimtsev, today at 00:27

    That's all well and good, but what about Hamilton?

  • Comment posted by briggsy, today at 00:26

    Super footballer,super workrate and he seems to be a very humble man.He would be a huge loss to Liverpool if he were to go.All the talk about Salahs contract,need to sort Mane's just as important.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 00:17

    A wonderful player, a humble man of faith and one who deserves more recognition. Liverpool are lucky to have such a player.

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 00:17

    He'd be a bugger muss than Salah...... Luckily neither are going anywhere!!

    • Reply posted by Rodimtsev, today at 00:28

      Rodimtsev replied:
      Personally, I think LFC should let all bugger muss go at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by markyhamps75, today at 00:15

    It's taken McNulty 6 years to realise just how good Sadio Mane is? For me, he has been consistently Liverpool's best player ever since he joined. Sure, Salah gets the headlines but Mane works so hard for the team, as well as chips in valuable goals and assists. Additionally, he is no sulk, just a bubbly nice guy

    Diaz, Jota & Elliot are the future but Mane will be the most difficult one to replace

  • Comment posted by Oggsta, today at 00:09

    Since returning from AFCON, Mane has been playing in a totally different gear. Absolute class player 👏

  • Comment posted by One and only 95, today at 00:09

    Ha 3 comments.

    • Reply posted by SBandy1, today at 00:12

      SBandy1 replied:
      Someone can't count.

      Diddums

  • Comment posted by 6 times, today at 00:08

    Given he played on AFCON too he seems to have kept his game at such a high level with no signs of tiredness.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:01

    the next time he plays in the premier league v southampton
    he would have lost in a fa cup final
    and city would be champions

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 00:08

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Past your bedtime flower.

  • Comment posted by SBandy1, today at 00:00

    Mane has been fantastic playing in the central striker role the past month or so.

    Coming into top form at the right time but even when not at his absolute best he is still brilliant. Hope he stays.

  • Comment posted by welshy2000, at 23:56 10 May

    Underrated work horse.

    • Reply posted by MagicManoova, today at 00:25

      MagicManoova replied:
      Yep, however that horse still represents a Ferrari

