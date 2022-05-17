Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jon Brady has called for the sell-out crowd at Northampton to drive his players on in the second leg against Mansfield

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady wants his team to get "on the front foot" early in the home leg of their League Two play-off against Mansfield.

The Cobblers have to overturn a 2-1 deficit if they are to face Swindon or Port Vale at Wembley on 28 May.

They were two goals behind after 32 minutes of the first leg and cannot afford another sluggish start.

"The players gained a lot of confidence and belief from the second half," Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"They've got a goal advantage but we're at Sixfields, we've got our home fans, and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"Second half (at Mansfield) was back to where we feel we can be and with a few more efforts on target, I'm sure we can start the game well and be on the front foot."

Brady will check on the fitness of Louis Appere, Josh Eppiah and Aaron McGowan before finalising his team and he has a choice to make in goal between Liam Roberts, now free of suspension, and Jonny Maxted.

Stags need 'strength and composure'

Rhys Oates scored Mansfield's opening goal in the first leg of the play-off semi-final

There are one or two knocks in the Mansfield camp too, with Matty Longstaff, George Maris and Stephen McLaughlin to be assessed.

The Stags are looking to return to the third tier for the first time since 2003 and boss Nigel Clough has cited former club Liverpool as an example of how to rise to a challenge at the end of a long, hard season.

"It's the teams and the players that put that to one side (that come out on top). I don't think anyone epitomises that more than Liverpool, they've won two cups on penalties, I think, and they've played more games than anybody," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Whether it's penalties or whatever on Wednesday night, that's the strength you need."

The game will be played in front of a sell-out crowd with Brady urging the Northampton fans to drive his team on from the first minute to the last.

"We need cool heads, calm heads, a bit of composure and above all the same spirit and fight that we have shown all season," added Clough.

"I think the first 15 minutes will be crucial. But it's the same approach to any away game, we start with a clean sheet. We want to try and keep that intact but it's very risky to say we're going to defend for 90 minutes because I don't think we're that sort of team."