Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic skipper Scott Brown will take his first job in management when he is appointed boss of English League Two side Fleetwood Town next week. And he has politely declined an offer from Celtic to hand over the league trophy after Saturday's final league game of the season against Motherwell. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic are on the verge of signing Iraq left-back Mohanad Jeahze from Swedish club Hammarby in a £2m deal. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Cameron Carter-Vickers and are ready to step in if Celtic don't secure a deal to land the on-loan Tottenham defender on a permanent basis. (SBI) external-link

As well as Lee Johnson and Michael Appleton, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is on Hibernian's shortlist in their search for a new manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Glasgow city council are in talks with Rangers over the possibility of holding a victory parade should the club beat Eintracht Frankfurt next Wednesday to win the Europa League. (Sun) external-link

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has taken a pain-killing injection on his Achilles to ensure he will be fit for the Scottish Cup final against Rangers on 21 May. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Kenya striker Jonah Ayunga will join St Mirren on a free transfer from manager Stephen Robinson's former club Morecambe this summer. (Daily Record) external-link