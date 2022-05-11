Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Nigel Atangana made 19 appearances for Exeter City this season, scoring once

Nigel Atangana is among eight players released by Exeter City after they won promotion to League One.

Callum Rowe and Ben Seymour have also left the club after the Grecians missed out on the league title on the final day of the season.

Colin Daniel, Jordan Dyer, Jack Veale, James Dodd and Ellis Johnson have also been released.

Loanees Cameron Dawson, Padraig Amond, Offrande Zanzala and Kieran Phillips have returned to their parent clubs.

Exeter's final-day defeat at home to Port Vale, coupled with Forest Green Rovers' draw with Mansfield, ensured the Gloucestershire club were promoted as champions.