Matt Ingram made 29 appearances for Hull this season prior to joining Luton

Luton Town have extended the loan of goalkeeper Matt Ingram ahead of the Championship play-offs.

The 28-year-old joined the Hatters from Hull City at the beginning of the month in an emergency loan deal.

He made his debut in a 7-0 thrashing by champions Fulham but kept a clean sheet against Reading as they secured their play-off place.

They begin their two-legged semi-final against Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday.

The winners will face Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United at Wembley on 29 May with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Ingram has further delayed his honeymoon because of the Luton deal which he said was "too good an opportunity to turn down".

He told the club website: external-link "Hopefully we get all the way to the play-off final and then we'll look to rebook after that, but my focus is very much on Friday, very much on the game, very much on football."

"The honeymoon has taken a back seat and that will get sorted out when it gets sorted out."