Shipley scored once for Coventry this season. in their defeat by QPR in January

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Jordan Shipley from Coventry City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Shipley, 24, had spent his entire career with the Sky Blues. having joined aged seven and progressed through the academy.

He made 163 appearances since his debut in 2017 and scored 29 goals.

Shipley was part of the team that was twice promoted, first from League Two in 2018 and again in 2020 to the Championship.

"I'm really pleased to have got Jordan in so early on," said Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill.

"He's a good player and it's a great time to sign him, he scores goals and he's a good young man with a nice family so I think he'll fit in well."

Shipley featured 11 times for Coventry this season in the Championship.

"As an academy graduate, he is a great role model for young players at the club for what they can achieve," said Coventry manager Mark Robins.

"He wants and needs to play regular football, and that is something he hopes to get at Shrewsbury."

