Rob Edwards: Watford appoint former Forest Green boss as manager for 2022-23

Last updated on .From the section Watfordcomments165

Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards celebrates winning the League Two title with his Forest Green Rovers players

Watford have appointed former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards as their new manager for the upcoming 2022-23 Championship season.

The confirmation follows Edwards' departure from Rovers, the club he has just led to the League Two title.

Current Watford boss Roy Hodgson is due to leave the Hornets at the end of the current campaign.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League after defeat by Hodgson's former team Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a statementexternal-link, Watford said: "Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today."

Forest Green had earlier said negotiations between Watford and Edwards took place "behind our backs".

The Gloucestershire club's owner Dale Vince told BBC Sport: "It takes a bit of the shine off winning promotion. If there's any karma in football they'll languish in the Championship and we'll meet them there in a few years' time."

"[Edwards] said he'd been advised by Watford and his agent to keep it a secret from Forest Green which I think is pretty poor from them. It's poor from Rob and he knows it.

"I thought I knew him better as a person."

Edwards, 39, will become Watford's eighth permanent manager since the start of 2018.

The former Wales international took over at Rovers last summer, having previously coached England's youth teams, and led Forest Green, who entered the Football League in 2017, to a first promotion from League Two.

Edwards has previously managed Wolves on an interim basis and Telford United full-time.

He left Telford to work as a coach in the England Under-20s setup, eventually being named head coach of the country's Under-16s side from 2020 before his move to Forest Green.

Comments

Join the conversation

165 comments

  • Comment posted by aboomerang, today at 16:30

    They made a typo with the title, it's meant to read: "Rob Edwards: Watford appoint former Forest Green boss as manager for 2022-22"

    • Reply posted by Lord Elpus, today at 16:33

      Lord Elpus replied:
      Exactly. A lot of 2022 still left.

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 16:33

    20:22 to 20:23

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 16:35

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 16:30

    'Unofficial approach' eh? From the same club that took the moral high ground and tried to take Everton to court over Marco Silva ehhhh? Hmmm.

    • Reply posted by Gingineer, today at 17:00

      Gingineer replied:
      Depends what his contract clauses are.

  • Comment posted by Stockport_Eagle, today at 16:39

    Any truth in the rumours Edwards has been sacked by Watford...without a win or even a goal scored in 3 hours....am hearing Roy Hodgson will take caretaker charge tonight??

    • Reply posted by queeny, today at 16:45

      queeny replied:
      I heard he was sacked while still on the train to Vicarage Road. Big Sam was on the same train as him and is now hoping that he can avoid getting sacked in the time it takes to leave the station and get to the ground.

  • Comment posted by kempo kong, today at 16:32

    From the most sustainable club in World football to the most wasteful! Good luck Rob you will need it

    • Reply posted by Gingineer, today at 17:02

      Gingineer replied:
      Watford recycling managers since 2012

  • Comment posted by Free Man, today at 16:32

    As a Watford fan I'm hopeful we've finally found a keeper. But realistically, why on Earth is he coming here?

    • Reply posted by old grumpy, today at 16:36

      old grumpy replied:
      Feel sorry for Watford fans, when you have dodgy owners, your club is always going to struggle.
      Yet again FA don’t check potential owners fully.

  • Comment posted by coffee man, today at 16:29

    In 3 months time, when he's sacked, he'll regret this. A very underhand appointment, it would appear the 'man' has no scrupples. But at least he's probably made himself financially secure.

    • Reply posted by Press on, today at 16:37

      Press on replied:
      Everyone wishes to better themselves and be promoted. This could be his only shit at the championship but truth is we will never know. I doubt being sacked by Watford will harm his future prospects. It’s on most peoples CV!!

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:28

    I’d like to thank Rob and his team for their Sterling efforts, but results haven’t been as hoped at Watford. We wish him well in his future, but we’re looking for a new way forward at Vicarage Road.

  • Comment posted by Ordinary Bloke, today at 16:26

    Will he last the closed season?

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 16:40

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Will he last til the end of the week?

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 16:33

    As a Watford fan, he was one I would have picked but without expecting him to take the job. if I am to believe the way this appointment has been handled by my club, it leaves little to be desired. Watford's reputation since the Pozzo family took over has been getting progressively worse. The manner of this appointment won't change that. I wish Rob success whilst I would love the Pozzos to sell up.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 16:37

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Seriously?? What about dyche?

  • Comment posted by red Tim, today at 16:31

    Rob Edwards agrees to be sacked by October…

  • Comment posted by Dinoscaramanga, today at 16:28

    Forrest Green will be claiming compo tomorrow...

    • Reply posted by kempo kong, today at 16:32

      kempo kong replied:
      Compo or Compost?

  • Comment posted by zzzz, today at 16:27

    Watford board once again proving their lack of class

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 16:39

    Done a great job at FGR with an attractive playing style. He'll be difficult for them to replace but if they hang on until Christmas, or maybe even the school half term holidays, they can have him back when Watford's impatient owners sack him because he hasn't turned them into Manchester City overnight.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 16:36

    That's a shame. He did a great job with Forest Green Rovers and it would have been great to see how far he could take them.

    Instead he has gone to a club in decline.

    • Reply posted by jww, today at 16:40

      jww replied:
      Cowley brothers did the same to Lincoln, soon lived to regret it after being sacked in the first season by Huddersfield.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 16:31

    I think he would have been better off staying at FGR. They seem a decent club. Watford isn't really the place to go if you are a young manager trying to enhance your reputation and progress.

    • Reply posted by whoami, today at 16:43

      whoami replied:
      And you do not enhance your reputation by not getting your current employer's permission to talk to another club first. Sad to see that nobody wants to follow protocol.

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 16:29

    Hopefully the owners give him time and he's allowed to bring in players with a backbone that want to be at the club rather than the wasters that we pay millions to the shady agent Mogi Bayat for.

    Welcome aboard Rob. The fans are sick of the way the club is being run and it is killing off lifelong fans' love of going to watch us. Hopefully you can turn that round.

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 16:28

    As usual with this Watford go about their business in a devious manner. Really are a club that want to be disliked aren't they? Good luck Edwards, you're gonna need it.

  • Comment posted by Steve Of Aldershot, today at 16:34

    Season = summer

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 16:39

    Breaking news - Watford sack Rob Edwards after two days

    • Reply posted by poppyisacat, today at 16:41

      poppyisacat replied:
      Better off staying where he was

