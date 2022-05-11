Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deposed SWPL champions Glasgow City shrugged off their title disappointment to convincingly beat Aberdeen 4-1.

City, who can no longer catch Rangers at the top of the table following Sunday's draw between the pair, took their anger out on the Dons.

Donna Patterson cancelled out Vital Kats opener for City, but Abbi Grant scored either side of a smart finish from Lauren Davidson.

Elsewhere there were thumping wins for Celtic and Hibernian.

Charlie Wellings scored the opening two goals for Celtic before Olivia Chance added two of her own. Wellings then completed her first-half hat-trick to put the game beyond any doubt before the interval.

Hibs recorded a heavy scoreline of their own with a resounding 4-0 win away from home against Hamilton.

Colette Cavanagh opened the scoring for Dean Gibson's side in the second half and Amy Gallacher added the second with 15 minutes to go. Rosie Livingstone added a late third goal before Gallacher got her second with five minutes to go.

Spartans moved up to sixth in the table despite a goalless draw with Partick Thistle, guaranteeing Aberdeen will finish in fifth place this season.