Ben Garner has steered Swindon to the play-offs in his first season at the club

Swindon Town manager Ben Garner believes his side can "play a lot better" when they travel to Port Vale for the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final.

The Robins take a 2-1 lead to Vale Park for Thursday's return fixture.

The winner will face either Northampton Town or Mansfield in the final at Wembley on 28 May.

"We can play a lot better than we did on Sunday, that's for sure," Garner told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"I thought our commitment, our defending, our intensity, we looked a threat but we can play a lot lot better with the ball and I would expect that to be the case on Thursday."

Swindon are looking for an immediate return to League One, having been relegated at the end of last season.

Their position in the play-offs caps a remarkable 12 months for the club, which was embroiled in a drawn-out legal battle over its ownership and was without a manager and only a handful of players on their books last summer.

'We want to be the aggressor'

Swindon's top scorer Harry McKirdy netted twice at the County Ground in the first-leg victory on Sunday, before James Wilson kept Vale in touch with a crucial goal seven minutes from time.

"I think there's a really good mentality within the group. There's a good confidence - not over-confidence - but a good confidence. [I'm] really happy with how the group is," Garner added.

"We want to start on the front foot, we want to be the aggressor straight away, we want to be the team attacking. We're certainly not going there to sit and soak up pressure. That's not us, that's not the way we play.

"We're going there to win and attack the game."

Vale's 'big' players must turn up - Clarke

Port Vale, meanwhile, are in the play-offs for the first time in since 1993 at the end of a campaign that saw them finish fifth in the league.

They had looked odds-on for an automatic promotion spot but three defeats in their final four matches saw Vale drop out of the top three and into the play-offs.

Manager Darrell Clarke called on his players to step up for the occasion.

"Big players turn up in big games and there's not enough of our lads done that. But they've got another opportunity Thursday night so let's get behind the boys," he told BBC Radio Stoke."

"We've had many issues that we've had to come through this season. Players need to get better with the ball at times and in big games. I'm not trying to put a damp squib on the season because the boys have given me everything - but we have to get better.

"We have to keep growing as a football club and players have to show that they can be good without the ball and with the ball in big games."