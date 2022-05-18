Everton v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Frank Lampard was once again critical of officials following Everton's 3-2 loss to Brentford on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Everton defenders Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey have recovered from illness and injury respectively, while Donny van de Beek could feature for the first time since 13 March.

Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina remain out and Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon are both suspended.

Crystal Palace have the same squad available from the draw at Aston Villa.

Michael Olise, James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are all still sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's loss at Crystal Palace in December is their only defeat in the past 14 Premier League meetings (W6, D7).

Palace can complete the double in this fixture for the first time in all 22 league campaigns in which they have met.

Four of Palace's six Premier League wins versus Everton have come at Goodison Park. It is their joint-highest tally of away victories in the division against a particular opponent, along with Leicester City.

Everton

Everton are guaranteed to avoid relegation if they defeat Crystal Palace.

They have conceded 59 goals this season, their joint-most in a 38-game Premier League campaign, along with 2000-01. They have only twice before let in more in a 20-team season: 1905-06 (66) and 1907-08 (64).

Everton are one short of equalling the club league record of nine home defeats in a season.

The Toffees have lost at home to two of the three promoted sides for the third season running. They have won just one of their five games against promoted clubs this season.

Since Frank Lampard took over, Everton have had five players sent off in the league - three more than any other side. They have had as many red cards as league wins under Lampard.

Lampard won all three Premier League matches as Chelsea manager versus Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 9-2.

Everton are unbeaten in seven games on a Thursday since a 2-0 loss at Hull in January 2015 (W3, D4).

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won their final away game in just three of their 12 Premier League seasons, most recently at Cardiff City in 2019 (D2, L7).

Palace have drawn 15 league fixtures in 2021-22, their most in a 38-game campaign.

The Eagles are unbeaten in four matches following their draw at Aston Villa last time out.

They need two wins to set a club Premier League points record, eclipsing the 49 they earned in 1992-93 and 2018-19. They have one more point than they did at this stage last season.

Palace have beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup. As a top-flight side, the Eagles have only twice before defeated a side three teams in the same campaign: Charlton Athletic in 1989-90 and Stoke City in 2015-16.

They have scored a club Premier League record seven goals via substitutes this season.

Patrick Vieira faced Frank Lampard 13 times as a Premier League player, winning nine of those meetings (D3, L1).

Joel Ward is one game short of becoming the second player to make 250 Premier League appearances for Palace, after Wilfried Zaha.

