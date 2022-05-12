Matt Taylor led Exeter to their first promotion since 2009 - when he was a player at the club

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he wants to refine his squad over the summer and does not expect to make wholesale changes after promotion.

The Grecians finished second in League Two and have released just a handful of experienced players this summer.

Taylor wants a goalkeeper, forwards and a left-sided player ahead of his first season as a League One manager.

"It's going to be a smaller squad next season, it's going to be more refined," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"There's going to be less young players with ourselves and we're looking to add quality to the group."

The vast core of Exeter's promotion-winning squad are contracted for next season so Taylor says he will be focusing on experience, although his budget will be constrained as the club has been forced to pay substantially more for their planned new training ground after the initial contractors pulled out of the multimillion-pound project.

"It'd be great if we could add a little bit more higher-level knowhow, whether that's League One or Championship or even higher levels," he added.

"Just the belief that they've played in those capacity stadiums, in those big atmospheres, in the higher-intensity games and higher-level games just gives us a bit more confidence in what they can produce.

"Everyone talks about this league being an incredible league with the size of the clubs and how well they're backed financially, but we've got to back ourselves as well.

"It'd be wrong for me to say we're targeting 20th place right now, it'd be wrong for me to say we're targeting the play-offs - we've got to assess the league.

"Stability's the best word to use, we want to be a stable club in League One.

"The Trust board have said that for a countless number of seasons now and that's what we're working towards.

"But stability might mean staving off a relegation battle, it might mean pushing for the play-offs, as long as we can compete consistently, that's what we're looking to do."