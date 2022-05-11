Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Chile

Blackburn Rovers have activated the one-year extension option in forward Ben Brereton Diaz's contract.

Brereton Diaz's current deal was due to expire at the end of next month, but he is now under contract at Ewood Park until the end of June 2023.

The Chile international, 23, scored 22 Championship goals this season, including 20 by the end of December.

Blackburn slipped out of promotion contention to finish the campaign in eighth, six points off a play-off spot.

Brereton Diaz initially joined Blackburn on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2018 before it became permanent in a £7m deal, and has played 127 games for Rovers.

But after managing only nine goals in his first three seasons, Brereton Diaz was transformed as he became the first Blackburn player in 57 years to hit 20 in a season by the end of a calendar year. external-link

However, he picked up an ankle injury in a match at West Bromwich Albion in February, and Rovers lost momentum without him. When he returned, he managed two goals in seven games as Blackburn missed out on the top six.