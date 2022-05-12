Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

The two-year deal will bring up ten years at Sheffield United for Chris Basham (right)

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

Basham, 33, will now remain at Bramall Lane until June 2024.

The centre half has played 348 times and scored 11 goals for the Blades since joining from Blackpool in 2014.

"Bash has been a vital member of the squad for a number of years and there is definitely more to come from him," said manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"He is fantastic in the dressing room, one of the fittest lads in the squad and I don't have to tell Blades fans what he brings when he pulls on a red and white striped shirt."

Basham was a key part of the team that got promoted under Chris Wilder in 2016-17 out of League One and then up to the Premier League in 2018-19.

This season he has made 28 Championship appearances as the Blades finished fifth, setting up a play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest with the first leg at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

"I'm excited about the future under Hecky," said Basham.

"This is a fantastic club and I love playing here. If I can contribute for another two years then that'll be brilliant for me."