Nottingham Forest last played in the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2010-11

Boss Steve Cooper has urged his Nottingham Forest players to "embrace" their Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United as a moment "you live for".

Forest go into their first play-off campaign for 11 years looking to end a 23-year Premier League absence.

The Blades, aiming to make an immediate top-flight return, host the semi-final first leg on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

"We have to thrive on it, try not to be fearful of it," Cooper said.

"Be the opposite, look forward to it and get ready for it. It is a big ground, passionate and noisy.

"If you want to succeed in life these are sorts of things you have to embrace and go for. Embrace the challenge and look forward to the excitement of it."

When Cooper took charge Forest, a side that had picked up just one point from their first seven games, were in the relegation places.

After the Welshman's appointment, no side collected more points in England's second division as they rose to become what once seemed to be the most unlikely of promotion contenders.

"It's not just what the players and staff have worked for this season, they have worked for this all of their careers," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It not just what you work for, it's what you live for."

It is the fourth time Forest have qualified for the play-offs, in a bid to get back to the Premier League, after relegation in 1999.

They have failed to go beyond the two legged semi-finals in each of their previous promotion tilts, with Sheffield United ending the first of them in 2003.

"It's natural to start thinking about or anticipating what could happen," Cooper said. "Players are motivated - we know what it means, they know what it means."

For Cooper, it is the third successive season he has taken a side to the Championship play-offs - with Swansea going out in the last four in 2019-20 before being beaten in the Wembley final by Brentford last term.

"You try to learn from everything," he said. "You also have to live in the moment a much as anything else."

Cooper said experienced defender Steve Cook is available to play after missing last week's draw with Hull City, while Scott McKenna and Djed Spence are fit to start after being named on the bench in that game.

The injured pair of Jack Colback and Ryan Yates, however, remain doubtful.

"They are making progress," Cooper said. "We will give them every chance, they will be desperate to play."