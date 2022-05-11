Last updated on .From the section Irish

McEleney rejoined Derry after a second spell with Dundalk

SSE Airtricity Irish Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium Date: Friday, 13 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Foyle and match report on BBC Sport website

Derry City midfielder Patrick McEleney will miss Friday's top-of-the-table showdown with Shamrock Rovers due to a hamstring injury.

The Candystripes are awaiting scan results to determine the severity of the injury sustained in Monday's scoreless draw with St Patrick's Athletic.

Rovers sit atop the league table with a one-point advantage over Derry after 15 games, having leapfrogged them on Monday with a 3-1 win over Sligo Rovers.

Ruaidhri Higgins' outfit have drawn their last two matches and were frustrated by St Pat's earlier this week.

McEleney picked up the injury after coming on as a second half substitute at the Brandywell, where he nearly broke the deadlock with a rasping effort that came back off the post.

The Derry native rejoined his boyhood club this season after leaving Dundalk where he also enjoyed two spells either side of a stint with Oldham Athletic.