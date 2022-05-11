Aguero's dramatic stoppage-time winner gave City their first top-flight title since 1968

Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Manchester City a decade ago "changed everything" for the club, says chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

Aguero's deft control and finish in the fourth minute of injury time of the final game of the season against QPR at Etihad Stadium has gone down in English football folklore.

The goal won City their first Premier League title of the Abu Dhabi era.

It also deprived Manchester United of a championship they thought they had won.

Aguero is being honoured for nine years' service at City with a statue unveiling on Friday, the 10th anniversary of his most famous goal.

"It's the moment that changed everything," said Khaldoon.

"If you look at the 10 years since, that was the moment that introduced what lies ahead. He is absolutely deserving, and I think, a legend for this club."

United were reigning champions going into the final day of the 2011-12 season and believed they had secured back-to-back titles when their match at Sunderland finished, until news of Aguero's sensational goal filtered through.

City have gone on to win the Premier League on a further four occasions and are well placed to make it five as they head into Sunday's encounter at West Ham.

While United managed to regain the trophy the year after City's first, the 2013 title was their last to date - reflecting the shift in the balance of power away from Old Trafford.

Aguero's City career came to an end last summer, when he left for a spell at Barcelona, cut short after the Argentine was diagnosed with a heart condition that forced his retirement.

Aguero is the latest player to have a statue at Etihad Stadium, following on from those of former skipper Vincent Kompany and star midfielder David Silva, which were unveiled 10 months ago.

The 33-year-old is due to see the statue himself on Friday morning before attending an event in Manchester later in the evening where other members of the 2012 team will be present.

"Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me," said Aguero. "In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world."