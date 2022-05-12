Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Scott Brown takes over as head coach after former Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey stepped down earlier in May

League One side Fleetwood Town have appointed former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown as their new boss.

The 36-year-old joins after retiring as a player, having made 33 appearances as a player-coach at Aberdeen this term.

It is his first managerial job after a glittering playing career which saw him lead Celtic to 23 major trophies, as well as winning 55 caps for Scotland.

"It's a great opportunity at a really exciting club," Brown told the club's website following his appointment.

"I've always had a real desire to move into management and can't wait to meet the players and staff and get started.

"The hard work starts now - I'm now looking forward to getting onto the grass."

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley says he hopes former boss Stephen Crainey will stay at the club in some capacity.

Crainey had a spell as head coach following the departure of Simon Grayson in December and kept the Cod Army up on goal difference, despite their final day defeat away at Bolton Wanderers.

Brown's appointment at Highbury comes just five days after he called time on his playing career, during which he won 10 Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic.

In 14 years with the club he helped them to four consecutive domestic trebles and nine straight league titles.

He joined Aberdeen in the summer of 2021 before a transition into management, and had been interviewed for the St Mirren job after Jim Goodwin's departure.

Pilley said: "It was important as a club we took our time with this appointment - we were delighted by the high calibre of candidates who applied.

"After a thorough interview process it was clear Scott was the outstanding candidate and someone who's a born leader, a serial winner, and incredibly serious about becoming a successful manager.

"We feel we are the perfect club for Scott to start his managerial career and he's the perfect person to lead us to a new era at Highbury Stadium."

Analysis - 'A statement of intent'

BBC Radio Lancashire's Dan Jewell

This could be a statement of intent from Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley after a relegation battle that went to the final day of the League One season.

Under Uwe Rosler and Joey Barton, Town had been in the League One play-offs but they've also had some tough campaigns with squads having to be trimmed and financial constraints influencing what's been possible with recruitment.

Brown's standing within the game will clearly be a great asset to the club and there's likely to be plenty of interest generated by his arrival.

It is his first managerial role though and he'll be tasked with trying to overhaul a squad that has only stayed up on goal difference, so it's likely to be a challenge in the short term at least.