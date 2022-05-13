Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Pat Bonner
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner provides the opposition as Amy Irons attempts to end the season on a high with a hat-trick of Sportscene Predictions wins.
A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.
|Amy Irons
|Pat Bonner
|Celtic v Motherwell
|3-0
|4-0
|Hearts v Rangers
|1-2
|1-1
|Ross County v Dundee Utd
|2-2
|2-1
|Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sun)
|1-1
|1-1
|Hibs v St Johnstone (Sun)
|1-0
|2-0
|Livingston v Dundee (Sun)
|2-1
|2-1
The top-six games kick off at 12:15 BST on Saturday, with the bottom-six matches at 12:00 on Sunday
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Jonathan Sutherland
|100
|Derek Ferguson
|90 & 10
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70 & 60
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50 & 20
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40 & 20
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1700
|Pundits
|1980
|Amy v Pundits
|P35
|W16
|D3
|L16