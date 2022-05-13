Transfer news: Done deals during May 2022
As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.
14 May
English Football League
Ebou Adams [Forest Green - Cardiff] Free
11 May
English Football League
Jordan Shipley [Coventry - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
9 May
English Football League
Jack Iredale [Cambridge - Bolton] Free
8 May
English Football League
Jamie Walker [Hearts - Bradford] Free
4 May
English Football League
Jayson Molumby [Brighton - West Brom] Undisclosed
1 May
English Football League
Matt Ingram [Hull - Luton] Emergency loan
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. Unless otherwise stated, all transfers will be formally completed after the conclusion of 2021-22 season.
