As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made from February-April this year, visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.

More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news

14 May

English Football League

Ebou Adams [Forest Green - Cardiff] Free

11 May

English Football League

Jordan Shipley [Coventry - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

9 May

English Football League

Jack Iredale [Cambridge - Bolton] Free

8 May

English Football League

Jamie Walker [Hearts - Bradford] Free

4 May

English Football League

Jayson Molumby [Brighton - West Brom] Undisclosed

1 May

English Football League

Matt Ingram [Hull - Luton] Emergency loan

Transfers page archive

2022: January - January deadline day and February to April

2021: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2020: January - February to July - August - September - October to December

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. Unless otherwise stated, all transfers will be formally completed after the conclusion of 2021-22 season.