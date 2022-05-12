Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Richard Wood made 45 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22

Rotherham United captain Richard Wood has signed a new one-year deal.

The 36-year-old has made 202 league appearances for the club since joining the Millers from Charlton Athletic in June 2014.

He helped lead Paul Warne's side to success in the Papa John's Trophy and promotion back to the Championship in 2021-22.

Wood has won three promotions in his time at the New York Stadium and also been relegated on three occasions.