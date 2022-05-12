Ryan Kent scored an important goal as Rangers beat Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16

Rangers are "confident without being naive" for the Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt, says Ryan Kent.

The Ibrox side take on the Bundesliga outfit at Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team have overcome two German sides en route to the final while Frankfurt have beaten Barcelona, Real Betis and West Ham.

"We'll go into the game with the same mindset as we've had throughout the competition," said winger Kent, 25.

"It's something I've always strived for in my career, to try and get to the top of European football and it's an opportunity I'll be relishing.

"Without a doubt it's the biggest game of our careers. I don't think we'll let the occasion get the better of us. We've come up against some top-class opposition and nothing changes going into the final.

"We're confident, we've been confident throughout the whole tournament. Without being naive, we are going in there to win, that's for sure, but we won't get ahead of ourselves."

As well as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Rangers have beaten Braga and Red Star Belgrade in the knockout rounds. Frankfurt have only played three knockout rounds after finishing top of their group.

Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers conclude their league campaign against Hearts on Saturday and face the Edinburgh side again in the Scottish Cup final on 21 May after their trip to Seville.

"I think in previous years there has probably been less expectation in these games," explained Kent. "I don't think anyone going into this season would have expected Rangers to reach the final of [the Europa League].

"It's a platform where we can really showcase ourselves under less pressure. All that changes now going into the final. Everybody is expecting us to go and win, ourselves included."