Elland Road will host a Roadshow before England's friend with the Netherlands the same day

Uefa's Euro 2022 Roadshow will begin this Saturday in Sheffield as England prepares to host the tournament this summer.

The free event, supported by the BBC, will make 10 stops around the country between 21 May and 2 July.

It will travel to each of the nine host cities, as well as Leeds' Elland Road, where England will play their penultimate pre-tournament friendly.

Euro 2022 will officially begin at a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July.

England will face Austria in the opening fixture of a tournament that is set to draw the biggest-ever crowds for a Women's Euros.

Tournament director Chris Bryant said the roadshow was "a huge part of our commitment in ensuring that everyone can feel connected to this special tournament".

He added: "We want to appeal to everyone, whether that be your regular football fan, or someone that has never given it a go before."

Each stop will feature football, fitness and music, with interactive challenges, the opportunity to try matchday presenting in a special TV studio, as well as appearances from legends of the women's game.

Euro 2022 is being held at 10 stadiums in England from 6-31 July.

In preparation, hosts England take on Belgium at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux on 16 June and the Netherlands at Leeds' Elland Road on 24 June, before facing Switzerland in Zurich in their final warm-up match on 30 June.

Roadshow dates: