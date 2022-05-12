Larne won two of the four league encounters between the sides this season, with the other two ending in draws

Europa Conference League play-off: Glentoran v Larne Venue: The Oval, Belfast Date: Friday, 13 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website

When the season began both Glentoran and Larne viewed securing European football as a minimum requirement.

It was not the ultimate goal for two sides harbouring title aspirations as the 2021-22 campaign began.

Yet as hopes of competing for the Gibson Cup fell by the wayside it became clear that only European qualification could salvage what has by their own admission been a disappointing campaign for the clubs.

With this in mind, Friday's Europa Conference League play-off final at The Oval bears a significance that goes far beyond the minimum £200,000 windfall that awaits the winner.

Claiming the final European spot will give the victors something to hang their hat on as they look towards next season, while the losers will be left to contend with a campaign in which not even the minimum requirement was met.

Larne have enjoyed the better of the head-to-head and have not lost to the Glens in any of the five meetings between the sides across league and cup competitions this season.

However if they are to back up last season's maiden European qualification they must beat the Glens in their own back yard, as they did on New Year's Day.

Glentoran, meanwhile, will hope to maximise the home advantage they secured by finishing third at the end of a campaign that promised so much as late as mid-February, when they took a three-point lead at the top thanks to a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Linfield.

"No matter what happens European football should be the minimum for either club and one of us aren't going to get it," said Glens striker Conor McMenamin.

"When we set out this year we did say that European football was the minimum so we still have the chance to achieve that although we obviously wanted to win the league title.

"Once we knew we had let the league title slip we knew it was about guaranteeing third place to get the home advantage in the play-offs, now we've got that we need to make it count.

"No matter what happens we'll have to review. We were three points clear and favourites to win it and we let it slip, so we all have to look at ourselves and look at where we went wrong.

Larne enjoyed some memorable moments in their first European campaign last summer

Last season Larne beat Cliftonville in the play-off final to secure passage into Europe for the first time in their history.

What followed was a memorable run which included a home win over Danish side AGF Aarhus, but the Invermen could not replicate such displays over the course of the league season.

"We've a very good squad at Larne and obviously as a group we know ourselves that this year we've definitely underachieved," admitted midfielder Lee Lynch.

"We've had a lot of conversations about that as a group and we're just trying to put that right by qualifying for Europe to make it a decent enough season."

Both sides advanced to the final courtesy of 2-0 wins in their semi-finals, with McMenamin adding another goal to his personal tally as the Glens saw off Glenavon in Belfast while Larne scored once in each half to beat Coleraine at Inver Park.