Shamal George: Colchester United extend goalkeeper's contract and offer new deal to midfielder Emyr Huws
Colchester United have taken up an option to extend goalkeeper Shamal George's contract for another season.
The 24-year-old joined the U's from Liverpool in the summer of 2020 on an initial two-year deal and made 32 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.
The League Two club have offered a new deal to former Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws, 28, who was signed in January on a deal to the end of the season.
Defender Miles Welch-Hayes and keeper Dean Gerken have been released.
Welch-Hayes, 25, played 15 games this season, while Gerken's only appearance came in a Papa Johns Trophy match against West Ham's under-21s.
The 36-year-old made 80 appearances during his second spell with the U's after returning to the club from Ipswich in 2019, having previously played 126 times between 2002 and 2009.