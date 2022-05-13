Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton leave Celtic as multi-title winners

Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic will leave Celtic at the end of the season, the club have announced.

The midfielders joined in 2013 during Neil Lennon's first spell as manager and between them have won 34 domestic honours at the club.

Saturday's game with Motherwell will be the pair's last for Celtic, who will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy after the match.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said it was fitting they leave "as champions".

"Of course we will miss them, but we wish both Tom and Nir, and their families, great success in everything they do," added the Australian.

Since joining from Ashdod in his native Israel, Bitton, 30, has made 270 appearances for Celtic, scoring 14 goals. He has been capped 39 times.

Australia international Rogic, capped 53 times, arrived from Central Coast Mariners and was loaned to Melbourne Victory in 2014. The 29-year-old has scored 44 goals in 272 Celtic appearances.