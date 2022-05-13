Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

The last of Tom James' four goals this season came in a 4-1 win over Sutton United in November

Leyton Orient full-back Tom James has signed a new two-year contract.

The 26-year-old Welshman - who moved to Brisbane Road from Hibernian last summer - scored four times in 21 games this season and was out of contract.

He returned on the final day of the season having been sidelined since mid-December after injuring his hamstring in a 2-1 home defeat by Crawley Town.

"I can't wait to come back fighting fit for next season," the former Cardiff City and Yeovil player said.

"I really enjoyed the start of the season and the injury was really frustrating, but I'm ready to go again now."

Head coach Richie Wellens told the club website: "We want him to stay injury free next year, and as a player we know he's not only good defensively, but we expect some goals and assists from him.

"Technically he's a really good player, but he has a good footballing brain too.

"He may have only trained four or five times, but we expect him to take to pre-season like a duck to water, and really fit into how we want to play."