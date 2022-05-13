Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Mark McGhee wants to stay on as Dundee manager, despite the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

The Dark Blues will finish bottom of the division after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen on Wednesday to seal the relegation play-off spot.

McGhee, 64, had enjoyed his first win as Dundee boss the night before, a 3-1 defeat of Hibernian.

"I'd love to be part of that," McGhee said in reference to the club's immediate future.

"This club is changing, this club is modernising. There's going to be progress over the next couple of years."

Dundee finish their season away to Livingston on Sunday, after which McGhee hopes to sit down with technical advisor Gordon Strachan and chairman John Nelms to discuss the future.

When McGhee arrived, he had a six-game touchline ban to serve, meaning he could not be in the Dundee dressing room immediately prior and immediately after matches, or at half-time.

"The ban that I had was more significant than I ever really thought it would be," he explained. "That really impacted on my ability to build a close relationship with the players. Then of course I had Covid, so I was out another two games.

"We had a go. In time, I'll be able look back and think, 'I maybe should have done that differently'. This has only reminded me that I still have the appetite. I've come in here, I've loved it, being back in Scotland.

"I'd dearly love an opportunity to put [the relegation] right and bring them up next year."