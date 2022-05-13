Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson has also managed Colchester United, Hull City, Charlton, Bradford City, Bolton and Sunderland

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham Venue: Victoria Road Date: Sunday, 15 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham can dare to dream of overhauling Stockport County and winning the National League title and promotion.

Stockport need a point against FC Halifax Town on Sunday to achieve a return to the EFL.

But defeat would see Wrexham promoted if they win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

"I think you'd be lying if we hadn't visualised the moment we won and Stockport lost - that's what we're going to aim for," Parkinson said.

"We'll do everything we can to get ourselves in that position come 2pm on Sunday."

Wrexham's 3-0 win over Stockport last Sunday saw them replace the Hatters as leaders on goal difference, but County's midweek win over Torquay United puts Dave Challinor's side in the box seat ahead of Halifax's visit to Edgeley Park.

Parkinson says Wrexham's focus will be on winning the game at Dagenham & Redbridge, but insists his side can handle the pressure of the final day of the season.

"My experience of being in these games is to try and not let the occasion and hype surrounding it affect the way you want to prepare and the way you perform throughout the 90 minutes," Parkinson added.

"Focusing on the process of the performance is so important.

"If you go into the game thinking must win then it can create desperation

"We've got to concentrate on the key factors and the boxes we've got to tick to play in this game which we always do.

"As we approach the kick-off over the next couple of days we're making it clear to the lads what we feel we need to execute well to get a result."

While Stockport are hoping to seal a return to the EFL after 11-years, Wrexham have spent 14 years in English football's fifth tier.

Parkinson's 19-year managerial career has seen him achieve three promotions, but says leading Wrexham back into the EFL would rank high among his achievements.

"It would mean so much to everybody connected with the club," Parkinson added.

"Every Wrexham supporter has a passion for the club and you can just feel it everywhere you go and everyday you come into the club.

"It's a big responsibility for myself and the players, but I think we've handled that well throughout the course of the season.

"We've got to do it one more game and if it doesn't work out this week we concentrate on Wembley and then go into the play-offs."