Adam May: Cambridge United midfielder signs new three-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Cambridge
Cambridge United midfielder Adam May has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.
The 24-year-old, signed from Portsmouth in 2020, made 50 appearances during the 2021-22 season, scoring six goals.
"His ability to play in different systems and roles in midfield gives us flexibility and competitiveness," said head coach Mark Bonner.
Greg Taylor, Harrison Dunk and Will Mannion have also agreed new deals since the end of Cambridge's season.
"It has been a brilliant two years and I am looking forward to trying to make the next three years just as good, if not better," said May.
