'Courts' Utd achievement a little overlooked'

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says he will not hold manager Tam Courts back if a lucrative offer comes his way.

The 40-year-old, who has led United to a European football in his first year in top-flight management, is reportedly attracting interest external-link from English Championship clubs.

Prior to last summer, the former United youth coach had only managed in non-league with Kelty Hearts.

"We're not going to stand in the way, but we want to keep him," Ogren said.

"If people are talking about him moving to another club, it says he is worthy - we always knew he was. But it would cost somebody if they wanted to come in and take him."

Ogren, who took over United in 2018, also discussed the level of investment he has made in the past few years.

The American businessman confessed he has spent more than anticipated - "north of" £10m - but that he is comfortable with his investment.

"Some of it is our doing and some of it was things out our control, like Covid," he said. "Who would have thought that we would have an entire year without one paying customer?

"I said at the beginning I do expect to make money eventually and hopefully this will be one of the years that we are."