Kayleigh Green rescued a valuable point for Wales in Slovenia before being sent off in a fiery World Cup qualifier in October 2021

Wales will play their final World Cup qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales are seeking a second-placed finish in Group I to set up a play-off for a spot at the 2023 World Cup.

Gemma Grainger's side need four points from their final two qualifiers to guarantee second as they travel to Greece on Friday, 2 September before hosting Slovenia on Tuesday, 6 September (kick-off 19:15 BST).

Wales broke their attendance record the last time they played in the capital.

A crowd of 5,455 witnessed Wales' 4-0 win against Estonia in October, with the expectation that September's game will set a new record.

Wales are two points ahead of third-placed Slovenia, with Wales' aim to reach a first play-off as they target a maiden major tournament appearance.

The 2023 World Cup is being staged in Australia and New Zealand.