Richard O'Donnell made 22 appearances this season, but did not play after November's FA Cup defeat by Exeter

Bradford City have released Callum Cooke, Caolan Lavery, Gareth Evans, Olivier Sukiennicki, Richard O'Donnell and Theo Robinson.

Goalkeeper O'Donnell, 33, made 137 appearances for the League Two club since joining from Northampton in 2018.

Midfielder Cooke, 25, played 47 games this season after joining in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bantams have offered new deals to Charles Vernam, Charlie Wood, Elliot Watt, Levi Sutton, Luke Hendrie, Matty Foulds and Paudie O'Connor.