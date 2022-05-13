Bradford City: Callum Cooke and Richard O'Donnell among six players released
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford City have released Callum Cooke, Caolan Lavery, Gareth Evans, Olivier Sukiennicki, Richard O'Donnell and Theo Robinson.
Goalkeeper O'Donnell, 33, made 137 appearances for the League Two club since joining from Northampton in 2018.
Midfielder Cooke, 25, played 47 games this season after joining in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Bantams have offered new deals to Charles Vernam, Charlie Wood, Elliot Watt, Levi Sutton, Luke Hendrie, Matty Foulds and Paudie O'Connor.
- Find out what really happened in the 90s: Robert Carlyle takes us back to moments we missed that shaped the world today
- 'She may have a secret sister': Stacey Dooley visits a woman who wants to find out if her dad fathered a child as a prisoner of war