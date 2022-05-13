Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Defender Christopher Jullien says he is considering his future at Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains confident of formalising deals for loan players Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Record) external-link

A report in Italy suggests Bodo/Glimt winger Ola Solbakken has agreed to join Roma rather than Celtic. (Express) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst hints veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor may stay at Rangers next season. (Sun) external-link

Van Bronckhorst wants McGregor to focus on Wednesday's Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville before deciding his future. (Record) external-link

Rangers winger Scott Wright was relieved he could recover from a late knock picked up in Wednesday's win against Ross County, with the Europa League final just days away. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Wright backs Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent to rise to the occasion against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

A Dutch report says Vitesse captain and defender Danilho Doekhi has decided to join Union Berlin instead of Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Hearts defender John Souttar is expected to play some part of Saturday's league meeting with Rangers, the club he will be with next season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is keen to sign Wolves attacker Connor Ronan, who has been on loan with Goodwin's former club St Mirren this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Long-serving defender Andy Considine will be given game time to say farewell to Aberdeen fans in the Pittodrie side's final match of the season against St Mirren on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Veteran St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is ready to end his playing career and move into a coaching role at McDiarmid Park. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland defender Steven Whittaker says the opportunity to work with long-time friend Scott Brown was behind his decision to join Fleetwood Town's new assistant manager. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds heaped praise on his players following their 5-3 win on penalties against Arbroath in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final, but refused to discuss Willie Collum after the referee sent off two Inverness players during the 0-0 draw. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Manager Dick Campbell vows Arbroath will be back next season.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link