Kemar Roofe is set to return from a knee injury to feature in Wednesday's Europa League final

Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville Date: Wednesday, 18 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers' bid to clinch the Europa League has been given a huge boost with the return of striker Kemar Roofe.

The 29-year-old has not played since injuring a knee in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic on April 17.

But manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may well call upon the man with 17 goals this term for the showpiece against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday night.

"He is important and I am happy for him," said the Rangers boss.

"He is there and ready to play a part."

The return of the Jamaica international will offer an out-and-out striking option which Van Bronckhorst was short of in both legs of their semi-final against RB Leipzig.

In Germany Rangers struggled for creativity before bringing the tie home at a raucous Ibrox the following week in extra time.

James Tavernier kicked things off that night with a goal which means he is currently the Europa League's top marksman.

Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada is two behind, and the Rangers captain is hopeful he will have a double celebration inside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

"I would like to finish this competition lifting the trophy and as the top scorer, but my main priority is keeping a clean sheet tomorrow night," said the Englishman.

"I wouldn't be here without the great team behind us, it means the world to me.

"We all want to make history and bring that trophy home. We will leave everything on the pitch."

