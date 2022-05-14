Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Son Heung-min scored Tottenham's third goal in their North London derby victory over Arsenal

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says he would take qualifying for the Champions League over winning the Golden Boot.

The South Korean has scored 21 Premier League goals this season, with Liverpool's Mohamad Salah currently leading the race with 22.

Tottenham are fifth in the league, just one point behind rivals Arsenal with two games remaining.

"It would be nice but for us it is important to finish in the top four," the 29-year-old said.

Son scored his 21st goal in Spurs' 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal in the North London derby on Thursday.

He has scored 10 goals in his last eight games, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

Asked if he would trade scoring more goals for a Champions League spot, Son said: "Yeah, 100%.

"Obviously it's a good thing that you are racing, but I have said a few times that it is important to finish in the top four [more] than anything else."

Spurs host Burnley at 12:30 BST on Sunday before ending their season at Norwich on 22 May.

Manager Antonio Conte told reporters on Friday that Son had promised to score against Burnley after he was taken off during the second half of the Arsenal match.

Son said the schedule and Spurs' early kick-off was "madness".

"I am always not happy at coming off because I want to be on the pitch because I love playing football and I want to help the team," Son added.

"I can understand why because we have a really quick game on Sunday. I can't promise I will score but I will do my best and I will do my best for the team, and if I don't score I will do my best.

"To be honest, looking at the schedule it is madness. It is a really quick turn and we need to do everything to recover and then get ready to go again."