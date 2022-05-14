Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he "could not be prouder" of his quadruple-chasing side after they beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup.

The Reds replicated their shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final by triumphing 6-5 on spot-kicks after a goalless 90 minutes and extra time.

"I couldn't be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"It was an incredible game, a nerve-wracking shootout, my nails are gone."

