Mark McGhee will not continue as Dundee manager after the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

The Dens Park side will finish bottom of the division after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen on Wednesday to seal the relegation play-off spot.

McGhee intimated on Friday he was keen to stay, but Dundee have have "agreed not to renew" his contract.

The 64-year-old will take charge for a final time when Dundee face Livingston on Sunday.

"The Championship is a division that I feel is suited to a younger coach, one with energy, that is what the players deserve. I'm not sure my role is relevant in that environment," said McGhee.

"I would also like to thank John for the opportunity, the players and staff for their commitment, and the fans for their support during my time in charge. I wish the club every success in the future."

Dundee also confirmed assistant Simon Rusk is leaving for a position with the English FA.

"He arrived at the Kilmac Stadium in difficult circumstances and we would like to thank Mark for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future," a club statement read.