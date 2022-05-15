Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers: Who makes your Ibrox XI for Europa League final?
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
|Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers
|Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville Date: Wednesday, 18 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app
It's Rangers' biggest game in 50 years... so which players would you ask to take the field for Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt?
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos, but Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi could return for Rangers in Seville. Would they be in your XI to face the German side? Or have you other ideas?
Pick your Rangers XI for Europa League final
Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.
- Get news notifications for your Scottish Premiership club by downloading the BBC Sport app on Apple - Android - Amazon