Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers: Who makes your Ibrox XI for Europa League final?

Last updated on .From the section Rangers

John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey
Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville Date: Wednesday, 18 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

It's Rangers' biggest game in 50 years... so which players would you ask to take the field for Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is without Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos, but Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi could return for Rangers in Seville. Would they be in your XI to face the German side? Or have you other ideas?

Pick your Rangers XI for Europa League final

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

