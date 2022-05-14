Last updated on .From the section Irish

Doolin had two spells as a player at Portadown

Portadown have appointed Paul Doolin as permanent manager on a two-year contract.

The former Ports player took over at Shamrock Park on an interim basis in January after Matthew Tipton was sacked.

Portadown finished second-from-bottom of the Irish Premiership table but went on to secure their top-flight status by beating Annagh United of the Championship in the promotion/relegation play-off.

"I'm looking forward to helping the club move forward with the rest of the staff," the 59-year-old Dubliner said.

"It was great for the club and all the supporters, who are the fabric of any club, that we stayed in the Premiership but we now want to push up the table instead of fighting a relegation battle.

Doolin had two successful playing spells at Portadown and was part of the double-winning side in 1990-91.

As a manager, he guided Drogheda United to a first League of Ireland title in 2007 as well as FAI Cup and Setanta Cup triumphs.

He has also managed Cork City and Athlone Town as well as guiding the Republic of Ireland Under-19 team to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2011.