Leicester City v Southampton

Youri Tielemans, who missed Leicester's game in midweek after a clash of knees, has been linked with a summer move away

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City hope to welcome back Youri Tielemans and James Justin, who missed Thursday's draw at Chelsea because of a knee injury and illness respectively.

Ricardo Pereira and Hamza Choudhury were unused substitutes for that match on their return from injury.

Southampton pair Fraser Forster and Romain Perraud are still unavailable for Sunday's finale.

Long-term absentee Tino Livramento also misses out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

These are two of the most inconsistent teams we have seen in the Premier League all season, which has made their results very difficult to predict.

I always have a bit more confidence in Leicester when Jamie Vardy is fit and in the kind of form he is showing at the moment though, and the Foxes are at home here too.

It has been a disappointing ending to the season for Southampton, who have won only one of their past 11 league games.

Even so, they have never for one moment looked like being dragged into the relegation scrap so I don't get why their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is coming under pressure from Saints fans. What are they expecting him to do?

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's last-ever Premier League predictions

It's the highest average of any side to have competed in the division for more than five seasons

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester enjoyed a 2-0 victory in this fixture last season and are looking to win consecutive home league games against Southampton for the first time since April 2016.

Southampton have had four players sent off in the past seven Premier League meetings, and seven in total versus Leicester - more than against any other opponent.

Leicester City

Leicester are set to finish in the top half of the top flight in five consecutive seasons for the first time.

The Foxes have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League home games (W7, D3).

They haven't won their final league fixture of a season since beating QPR 5-1 in 2015.

Leicester have conceded an unrivalled 26 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season, including 16 from corner situations.

Jamie Vardy has scored six goals on the final day of the Premier League, a tally only surpassed by Harry Kane's tally of eight. However, he hasn't scored in any of his seven top-flight home appearances against Southampton.

Southampton

Saints are 15th with 40 points. They finished last season in the same position with 43 points.

They have lost eight of their past 11 league fixtures (W1, D2).

Southampton have dropped 29 points from a winning position this season, five more than any other club. No side has fared worse since Tottenham dropped 33 in in 2007-08.

They haven't won away on the final Premier League weekend since beating Manchester City at Maine Road in 2002-03.

