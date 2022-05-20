Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored two penalties in his previous two Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says striker Harry Kane should be fit to face Norwich despite feeling unwell.

Kane is thought to be suffering from the same virus which affected a number of staff and players last week.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann has recovered from a knock sustained during last weekend's draw with Wolves.

Billy Gilmour has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment after rolling his ankle, while defender Ben Gibson is struggling with a back issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know there is this perception that Tottenham can always slip up but not this time.

I am expecting Norwich to give them a game but Spurs have got Dejan Kulusevski now as well as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and I don't see the Canaries holding out, let alone beating them.

Spurs have fought so hard to get into this position, where they just need a point to get back into the Champions League after two seasons away. I don't see them falling at the final hurdle.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just one of their past 10 league visits to Carrow Road (W6, D3).

The Canaries have shipped at least two goals in each of their past five clashes with Spurs, drawing once and losing four times.

Norwich City

Norwich City have one win from their past 16 matches in all competitions, losing 12 and drawing three.

The Canaries have two final-day victories from nine previous Premier League campaigns (D3, L4).

Norwich could set an unwanted club record of 13 home league defeats in a season.

Dean Smith's side have won 12 points at home this term; only Watford, with eight, have fewer.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won seven of their previous 10 top-flight games (D2, L1).

Spurs have faced a relegated side on the final day of the Premier League five times, losing three and winning two of those matches, including a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle in 2015-16.

The last six league fixtures involving Tottenham on the final day have produced an average of 5.8 goals a game.

The Lilywhites have won on the last day of the season in eight of the past 11 campaigns (D2, L1).

Harry Kane has scored eight times on the final day of the Premier League season, more than any other player.

