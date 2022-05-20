Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's next manager, Erik ten Hag, is expected to attend Sunday's game at Selhurst Park

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace may be without centre-back Marc Guehi, who reportedly suffered an ankle injury against Everton on Thursday despite completing 90 minutes.

Nathan Ferguson and Michael Olise remain sidelined.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his final match, with successor Erik ten Hag set to watch from the stands.

Paul Pogba is still sidelined by a calf issue.

Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are doubtful with unspecified injuries, while Luke Shaw's availability is uncertain after he missed training following the birth of his second child.

Rangnick added on Friday that "quite a few players" would definitely be absent at Selhurst Park but said "I don't want to name all those names right now".

United will finish sixth, ensuring they qualify for the Europa League rather than Europa Conference League play-offs, unless they fail to win and West Ham beat Brighton.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be at Selhurst Park to watch this game and his presence could bring a reaction from the United players. Something has to.

Crystal Palace have had an excellent season, and the way they play is like a breath of fresh air but, with Ten Hag in the stands, you know United cannot just let their campaign peter out.

The United players are already playing for their places next season. I think we will see a very different side of them compared to the one that lost 4-0 to Brighton last time out.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's last-ever Premier League predictions: final-day fixtures

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their 12 Premier League home games against Manchester United (D4, L8) - it is the most one team has hosted another in the division without winning.

The Eagles' last home victory against the Reds was by 3-0 in Division One on 11 May 1991, when John Salako netted twice and Ian Wright was also on target.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have never lost when playing their final game of a top-flight season at home, winning six times and drawing three.

As long as Palace don't lose by three goals or more they will finish a top-flight season with a positive goal difference, a feat they last achieved in 1991.

Despite being unbeaten in their last five Premier League home fixtures, Palace are looking to win consecutive league matches at Selhurst Park for the first time since March 2020.

The Eagles are vying to keep five consecutive clean sheets in top-flight home games, a sequence they have not recorded since April 1992.

Joel Ward is one short of becoming the second player to make 250 Premier League appearances for Palace, emulating Wilfried Zaha.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have lost their last five away matches in the league, their worst such run since a six-game streak between December 1980 and March 1981.

A defeat by two goals or more would mean they end a league season with negative goal difference for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign.

Manchester United have won their final Premier League game 20 times, a joint high with Arsenal.

They are unbeaten in their last 11 fixtures when ending the league season away from home (W8, D3), with the last such defeat a 3-1 loss to Tottenham in 2001.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will depart with the lowest Premier League win percentage of any United boss - prior to his final game he has won 43.5% of his fixtures (10 wins from 23).

United lost just two of 18 league matches following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, winning nine of those, but have lost four of the subsequent seven fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo is two shy of 700 club goals in all competitions.

