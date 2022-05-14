Dwight Yorke: Ex-Manchester United striker takes first managerial job at Macarthur FC
Last updated on .From the section Australian A-League
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has taken his first managerial job at Australian A-League side Macarthur FC.
The 50-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will replace Ante Milicic.
Macarthur, known as the Bulls, finished the season in seventh and narrowly missed out on the play-offs.
"I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role to take the reins at Macarthur FC," said Yorke.
"Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia.
"I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improving the game at all levels. However, of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player."
Former Trinidad and Tobago international Yorke scored 123 goals in the English top-flight, with playing stints at Aston Villa, Blackburn, Birmingham City and Sunderland as well as United.
He was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's 1999 treble-winning team.
