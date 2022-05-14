Last updated on .From the section Australian A-League

Dwight Yorke helped Manchester United to the treble in 1999

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has taken his first managerial job at Australian A-League side Macarthur FC.

The 50-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will replace Ante Milicic.

Macarthur, known as the Bulls, finished the season in seventh and narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

"I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role to take the reins at Macarthur FC," said Yorke.

"Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia.

"I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improving the game at all levels. However, of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player."

Former Trinidad and Tobago international Yorke scored 123 goals in the English top-flight, with playing stints at Aston Villa, Blackburn, Birmingham City and Sunderland as well as United.

He was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's 1999 treble-winning team.