Xavi is still unbeaten in away La Liga games as Barcelona manager - winning nine matches and drawing five

Barcelona secured second place in La Liga despite being held to a goalless draw at Getafe, who guaranteed their top-flight survival.

In a game of few chances, Barcelona had one shot on target through former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

All of Getafe's on-target efforts came in the first half, as both sides settled for the point they needed for their respective aims.

Barcelona will now play Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup next season.

The draw also extended Barcelona's run of away games without defeat to 15 (won nine, drawn six) - the longest current streak in the division.

Live Text Line-ups Getafe Formation 5-3-2 13 Soria 22 Suárez 2 Dakonam 19 Yokuslu 15 Cuenca 17 Olivera 11 Aleñá 18 Arambarri 20 Maksimovic 10 Ünal 25 Mayoral 13 Soria

22 Suárez

2 Dakonam

19 Yokuslu

15 Cuenca

17 Olivera Booked at 87mins

11 Aleñá Substituted for Villar at 67' minutes

18 Arambarri

20 Maksimovic Substituted for Morris Luís at 81' minutes

10 Ünal Substituted for Rodríguez at 81' minutes

25 Mayoral Substituted for Ramírez at 67' minutes Substitutes 1 Yáñez

4 Álvarez

5 Morris Luís

6 Villar

8 Machín Pérez

12 Ramírez

16 Jankto

21 Iglesias

24 Rodríguez

27 Conde Barcelona Formation 4-3-3 1 ter Stegen 8 Alves da Silva 22 Mingueza 15 Lenglet 31 Balde Martínez 30 Páez 5 Busquets 6 Puig Martí 19 Torres 25 Aubameyang 9 Depay 1 ter Stegen

8 Alves da Silva

22 Mingueza

15 Lenglet Booked at 35mins

31 Balde Martínez Substituted for Mármol at 90+1' minutes

30 Páez

5 Busquets Booked at 57mins

6 Puig Martí

19 Torres

25 Aubameyang Substituted for Fati Vieira at 61' minutes

9 Depay Substituted for de Jong at 71' minutes Substitutes 7 Dembélé

10 Fati Vieira

11 Traoré

12 Braithwaite

13 Murara Neto

17 de Jong

23 Umtiti

27 Carevic

34 Sanz

41 Mármol

43 Orellana Gómez Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano Attendance: 13,072 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0. Substitution Substitution, Barcelona. Mika Mármol replaces Balde. Booking Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card. Post update Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe). Post update Attempt missed. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luuk de Jong. Substitution Substitution, Getafe. Florentino replaces Nemanja Maksimovic. Substitution Substitution, Getafe. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Enes Ünal. Post update Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe). Post update Foul by Gavi (Barcelona). Post update Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe). Substitution Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Memphis Depay because of an injury. Post update Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sandro Ramírez. Substitution Substitution, Getafe. Gonzalo Villar replaces Carles Aleñá. Substitution Substitution, Getafe. Sandro Ramírez replaces Borja Mayoral. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward