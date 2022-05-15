Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sunday's FA Cup final was the highest attendance for a women's football match in Great Britain since 77,768 saw England lose a friendly to Germany at Wembley in 2019

A record 49,094 supporters watched Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, the competition's highest attendance.

Sunday's figure eclipsed the 45,423 who watched Chelsea defeat Arsenal at Wembley in 2018.

The record for a club fixture in England stands at 53,000 when Dick, Kerr Ladies faced St Helens Ladies in 1920 at Everton's Goodison Park.

The Football Association said this week more than 50,000 tickets had been sold. external-link

"That was a special day for the women's game," said the FA's director of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell after Sunday's final.

"The atmosphere in and around the stadium from early this morning has been absolutely fantastic. It's exactly the sort of occasion we hoped for when we committed to hosting the final at Wembley Stadium every season."

For the first time, the men's and women's finals were played across the same weekend, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool beating Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on penalties on Saturday.

The highest attendance for a women's football match in the UK remains the 80,203 who were at the same venue for the Olympic final between the United States and Japan in 2012.

The global record attendance for a women's football game was set last March when 91,553 watched Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Days like this are just part of the journey, not the end," added Campbell.

England's three group matches at the Women's European Championship this summer - and the final at Wembley - have sold out.

All 87,200 tickets have been sold for the Euros final.