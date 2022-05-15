Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Erik ten Hag guided Ajax to the Eredivisie title in his final season at the club

Erik ten Hag will fly to Manchester on Monday rather than travel on Dutch champions Ajax's post-season trip to Curacao as he turns his attention to next season at Old Trafford.

The incoming Manchester United boss oversaw a 2-2 draw with Vitesse on Sunday in his final game in charge.

Ten Hag will take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season but is keen to start his preparations.

"There's a lot of work that still needs to be done," said the 52-year-old.

"I think that's understandable. This applies to every new club.

"A number of things still need to be organised with the staff and also with the squad. We will be working intensively on that from [Monday]."

Ajax are travelling to Curacao as part of sponsorship commitments and will play a friendly with the national team.

Manchester United are at Crystal Palace on Sunday, 22 May for their final game of the season as they look to secure a top-six finish.

Ten Hag, who had been Ajax boss since December 2017, has signed a three-year deal at the Old Trafford club, which can be extended by a year.