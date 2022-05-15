Last updated on .From the section Everton

Henry's second-half winner gave Brentford victory in a game in which two Everton players were sent off

Everton have confirmed they are assisting police after two Brentford players said their families were racially abused at Goodison Park.

Striker Ivan Toney and full-back Rico Henry made the allegations after the Bees' 3-2 win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Everton said: "There is no place in football - or society - for racism.

"We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately."

Henry, 24, who scored Brentford's winning goal, tweeted: "I never usually speak out on things that don't physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!"

Toney said: "And for the man that racially abused my family I'll do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!"

Brentford tweeted: "Brentford condemns all forms of discrimination and racist abuse in the strongest possible terms.

"We will offer our support to Rico's and Ivan's families and will fully co-operate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings."