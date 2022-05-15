Close menu

Premier League title race: League title harder to win than Champions League - Hasenhuttl

Last updated on .From the section Southamptoncomments97

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton are 15th in the Premier League table

Winning the Premier League is more difficult than winning the Champions League, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints welcome league title chasers Liverpool on Tuesday - a must-win match for the Reds if they are to maintain the pressure on Manchester City.

Liverpool are four points behind City with a game in hand.

"This is still the title that's the most countable for everybody because it's the hardest to get," he said.

"For me it's even harder to be over 38 games in the Premier League consistently on the top, than to win the Champions League sometimes."

Liverpool won the FA Cup on Saturday and remain in contention to win the quadruple having won the Carabao Cup in February.

They face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May. Including this season, the Reds have appeared in three of the past five Champions League finals, winning in 2019.

City have reached only one Champions League final in that time, losing to Chelsea last season, but have won three of the past four Premier League titles, with Liverpool winning the other.

"Even if he [Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp] says it's tough for him to go for all four, I know he will do everything to win this game on Tuesday to give himself a chance on the last day," Austrian Hasenhuttl added.

"I think it is fantastic for the Premier League to have such a close title race.

"Everybody is electrified from this battle and we are now part of this duel.

"We have done our job this season against Man City with two points; they lost four points against us in the title race.

"Against Liverpool, the first game we lost, so now it's up to us to show again that we can be competitive against a top team."

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by inyourface, today at 11:23

    Rubbish if the champions league were easier city would of won it by now. You have to be the best of the best to win in Europe

  • Comment posted by Paul01, today at 11:23

    He's never won anything, how would he know?

  • Comment posted by Mathna, today at 11:23

    Re: the title of this article.... No It Isn't...

  • Comment posted by DiscoRay86, today at 11:23

    You wouldn't know Ralph, and never will.

  • Comment posted by Generic Liverpool Fan 99, today at 11:22

    Well considering we once won it with Djimi Traore in defence, and having finished 5th about 40 pts behind the PL winners, he’s not wrong.

  • Comment posted by The Shelf Preservation Society, today at 11:21

    Cue the Fenway supporters who will say winning the CL separates the successful league clubs from the big clubs who deliver on the big stage.
    Cue the 2008 FC supporters who will obviously agree with Hassenhutti.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:21

  • Comment posted by gleninbloom, today at 11:20

    It’s funny how all the Liverpool fans I speak to only talk about the champs league and not the league title.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 11:19

    I would prefer to win the PL. It’s demanding over a long period combined with all the other competitions.

    Quite often teams win the CL because they are not going to win their own League or domestic cups so they can prioritise the competition.
    We’ve seen that many, many times over the years.

    The CL has a lot of prestige and is the ultimate cup for League teams.

  • Comment posted by stonesthrower, today at 11:18

  • Comment posted by LudlowLion, today at 11:18

    Premier League is harder to win. Liverpool have won it once in 30 years, so it's there to see how difficult it is to win.

  • Comment posted by Blind Haze, today at 11:17

    It’s a lot more difficult for Real Madrid to win the Premier League than the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by Scorpion, today at 11:17

    What an odd thing for a Southampton manager to say. it's not like he's going to win either of them!

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 11:19

      seymour replied:
      Let’s hope he can win it for City

  • Comment posted by Ertugrul Bey, today at 11:17

    How in the world does he know that? He's never been in contention to compete for either let alone win them.

    • Reply posted by Generic Liverpool Fan 99, today at 11:24

      Generic Liverpool Fan 99 replied:
      See my reply to scorpion @11:17

  • Comment posted by Mickey Mouse, today at 11:17

    I think Ralf needs to have a lie down; Liverpool zillions of top flight titles and 6 European cups; United same; Arsenal loads of top flight titles and 0 champions league; Chelsea 5 premier league titles and 2 champions league titles; City 5 premier league titles and 0 champions league titles. The only team that bucks the trend is Nottingham Forest who have 1 top flight title & 2 European cups. 😂

  • Comment posted by Durkadurka, today at 11:16

    It takes luck and at the end of the day someone has to win it, just because City haven't yet means nothing at all, it doesn't mean they have failed or that they weren't good enough its just the way it fell. If you tossed a coin 3 times in a row and got 3 heads it doesn't mean it was harder to land on tails. They will win it, just like Liverpool will again and whoever else. Just watch it and enjoy.

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 11:16

    Absolutely agree with this.

    We have seen in recent years that there are very fine margins in the UCL knockout stages, a bit of luck and refereeing decisions can get you very far.

    The Premier League requires huge consistency.

    Also, in the other BIG 4 European national leagues, the top couple of clubs (Barcelona, Madrid / Munich, Dortmund) are guaranteed entrance to the UCL. Not so for EPL clubs.

  • Comment posted by Big Picture, today at 11:15

    If you read between the lines it’s just another pro Manchester City article from a very biased sport dept/ broadcaster.

    • Reply posted by do you ken bruce, today at 11:17

      do you ken bruce replied:
      or its an interview with the manager of Southampton

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:14

    Seeing the GP later this week.

    Going to tell him it's more difficult to treat a pain in the arse than a pain in the head.

    I wonder what he'll say to that!

  • Comment posted by barn, today at 11:14

    Only recently has the Premier League become more difficult because of the level of Liverpool and City. Just look at the number of points needed over the last 5 years to win.

